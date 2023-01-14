Alarming rise of spinal injuries in India, say doctors

People with unhealthy lifestyle, bad posture, sedentary job, and stressful work-flow are at a greater risk of spine-related issues. Delays in treatment can worsen the condition. Surgery involves drainage of the inflammation area and stabilisation using bone grafts or implants
NEW DELHI: Doctors have found minimum invasive surgery (MIS) to be among the best options to deal spinal injuries amid an alarming rise in cases in India, with more than 200,000 cases being reported in a year. Doctors say that MIS is safe unlike other open surgery and allows the patient to recover and heal faster.
According to Dr Manish Vaish, director of neurosurgery at Max hospital in Delhi, emerging spine-related problems in India are due to a lack of physical activity among along with inappropriate living conditions of a large segment of the population. Due to the alarming rise of spine-related health complications in India, around 500 doctors are doing MIS in the country at present.
Approximately, 19% of the Indian adult population is suffering from chronic pain of some kind, with prevalence being higher in females (25%). The average minimally invasive spine surgery cost in India fluctuates due to myriad variables and it may range anywhere from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.
“A few pilot studies have suggested that 60% of the Indian population will have a significant episode of spine-related problems at some point in their lives. There are some spine-related problems where other treatment options do not work, and surgery is left as a lone treatment option. In such a situation, the procedure of Micro Endoscopy Spine (MES) surgery comes into play, putting the patient at ease," said Vaish, adding that spine infections such as tubercular infections are much more common in India.
People with unhealthy lifestyle, bad posture, sedentary job, and stressful work-flow are at a greater risk of spine-related issues. Delays in treatment can worsen the condition. Surgery involves drainage of the inflammation area and stabilisation using bone grafts or implants.
“Sometimes, improper medicinal treatments may aggravate the problem by creating drug-resistant bacteria which often become very difficult to treat. This is where minimally invasive surgery emerges as proven therapy to help patients to deal with their spine-related problems," said Dr Y S Bundela, director of neurosurgery at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali, Ghaziabad.
