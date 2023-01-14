Alarming rise of spinal injuries in India, say doctors

“A few pilot studies have suggested that 60% of the Indian population will have a significant episode of spine-related problems at some point in their lives. There are some spine-related problems where other treatment options do not work, and surgery is left as a lone treatment option. In such a situation, the procedure of Micro Endoscopy Spine (MES) surgery comes into play, putting the patient at ease," said Vaish, adding that spine infections such as tubercular infections are much more common in India.