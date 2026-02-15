‘Alas!' What Shashi Tharoor said about his Harvard talk and Priyanka Chopra

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor jokingly reacted to a post about him and actress Priyanka Chopra being speakers at the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the US.

India Conference 2026 is the annual global event focused on Indian business, policy, and culture, serving as a student-led platform that aims to explore India’s rich diversity and highlight its emergence as a significant global power.

This year’s conference was held on 14 and 15 February, with notable speakers including Thiruvananthapuram MP, actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra, and Mahima Kaul, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix India.

Responding to a post that mentioned the Congress leader and Priyanka as speakers, Tharoor humorously expressed that he missed the chance to share the stage with her at the event.

“But not together, alas!” he said on X.

Social media users react Tharoor's social media remark sparked a wave of humorous responses and memes in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, “even Harvard’s schedule couldn't handle that much charisma in a single frame. The structural integrity of the podium simply wouldn’t have survived the combined wattage.”

Another user said, “OMG! That would have been next level…”

A user wrote, “The most Shashi Tharoor tweet ever.”

Another remarked, “Only you could make that observation.”

Shashi Tharoor's speech at India Conference 2026 The Congress MP delivered the keynote address at the India Conference 2026 on Saturday, 14 February 2026, on the theme “The India We Imagine.”

Speaking about the event, Tharoor in a post on X wrote, “My keynote speech at the #IndiaConference, on “The India We Imagine”, went extremely well. More than a thousand attendees listened in rapt attention despite my being in a wheelchair….…and the hands raised for questions afterwards could have kept us busy all night!"

He added, “I found the level of interest in our country, and passion for its future, amongst the young people present, to be both inspiring and gratifying. Congratulations to the student organisers (last pic) on doing an extraordinary job!”

Tharoor’s daughter-in-law, Bhumi Tharoor, and son, Ishaan Tharoor, participated as well and addressed diaspora issues and global geopolitics respectively.