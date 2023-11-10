Alcobev sector expects mixed spirits for Diwali, wedding season
NEW DELHI :As the festive fervour of Diwali and the unfolding wedding season, India’s alcoholic beverages industry is gazing at a varied landscape, with different states presenting a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges. Industry insiders project contrasting scenarios across states, influenced by state-level changes.
Delhi, Karnataka, Pondicherry and Kerala are likely to see the impact of policy or duty changes.
Delhi, in particular, stands out due to a significant policy upheaval last year with political overtones, resulting in the complete transition of the alcoholic beverage business from private ownership back to state ownership.
Meanwhile, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are poised for business as usual, with a relatively stable environment expected during the festive and wedding season. Siddharth Banerji, managing director of Kyndal Group, known for producing Cutty Sark Blended Scotch Whisky and Bols Premier X.O., was optimistic about stable markets, highlighting Haryana and UP as favourable. In contrast, Banerji acknowledged potential challenges in unstable markets, identifying Delhi, Karnataka, Pondicherry and Kerala, affected by alterations in policy, duties, or government actions, as setback areas.
Analysts at Nuvama, an institutional equities firm that studied the September quarter results of United Spirits, a subsidiary of Diageo, said festive demand trends for the company for the upcoming quarter remain muted. It added that both volume and demand in September and October were lead indicators for the upcoming festive season and that United Spirits had not seen demand pick up like in the previous year’s festive season.
The company makes popular brands like Royal Challenge and McDowell’s.
In the second-quarter results, Radico Khaitan Ltd, the creators of Rampur whisky and Jaisalmer gin, reported subdued industry volume growth in the regular category. Despite this, the company anticipates a surge in demand with the approaching festive season. Notably, its prestige-and-above brands recorded net sales of ₹909.2 crore, marking a 37.7% YoY rise. Goa-based Nao Spirits & Beverages, which makes Greater Than gin, is expecting this season to be better than last year. The company expects a 40-50% increase due to the expansion of geographies and a return to the Delhi market this season after the disruption during last year’s festive season.
“New markets like Punjab, and Chandigarh will drive growth. Karnataka and Goa will be important markets where the latter is expected to do 30% more business in the season vis-a-vis last year. While the Delhi market, even now is not perfect, will still do a little better for us," said its co-founder Anand Virmani.
Several companies, gearing up for increase in demand, have introduced new variants ahead of the festive season.
Aligning with the winter season’s preference for darker spirits, Tilaknagar Industries launched Mansion House Chambers, a premium brandy. Radico Khaitan introduced festive packs for its Morpheus brandy and After Dark whisky.
Similarly, Beam Suntory, the Japanese whisky brand, and Jagatjit Industries Ltd, with their Royal Pride whisky, both unveiled gift packs. Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) is moving to a higher value portfolio with premium brands.
Alcohol contributes substantially to state revenues, with up to 25% generated through taxes.
Accounting for about 2.9% of the country’s GDP, the alcohol sector’s performance during the season varies based on consumption categories. Premium and prestige brands, including popular whiskies, witness heightened demand during this period, driven by gifting traditions and increased consumption, said Banerji. The Indian AlcoBev market, currently valued at $52.4 billion, is projected to reach $64 billion by 2030, according to the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents major companies like Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown Forman, Campari Group, Diageo-owned United Spirits, Moët Hennessy, Pernod Ricard, and William Grant & Sons.Nita Kapoor, CEO, ISWAI said, the third and fourth quarters each year are the best time for most sectors, including the alcobev sector. The industry is hopeful that the supply of popular national brands will be addressed effectively since it is the economic engine for all its allied sectors of retail, F&B, tourism, hospitality and agriculture.