Storing alcohol at home? Breaching THIS liquor storage limit in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh can land you in trouble
In India, alcohol laws differ from one state to another, as alcohol falls under the State List according to the Indian Constitution. As a result, each state has its own regulations governing alcohol consumption, ranging from complete prohibition to specific limits on storage at home.
In India, the laws governing alcohol vary from state to state since alcohol is a subject in the State List under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.