In India, alcohol laws differ from one state to another, as alcohol falls under the State List according to the Indian Constitution. As a result, each state has its own regulations governing alcohol consumption, ranging from complete prohibition to specific limits on storage at home.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited in some states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Mizoram, as well as in the union territory of Lakshadweep. There is also a partial ban on liquor in some districts of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the other states allow alcohol consumption but have a fixed legal drinking age.

Let's find out how much alcohol you can legally store at home in the northern states across India.

Delhi residents can stock at most 18 litres of alcohol at home, including beer and wine. The upper limit is nine litres for the categories- rum, whisky, vodka and gin. And if you are planning a party elsewhere, you are only allowed to take one litre of alcohol outside Delhi.

Alcohol consumption is permissible only with a license in Maharashtra. Thus, residents of Mumbai also need a permit to purchase, transport and consume domestic and imported alcoholic beverages.

Haryana The state of Haryana has specific limits on the amount of alcohol that can be stored at home. Residents are allowed to store a maximum of six bottles of local liquor, 18 bottles of IMFL (with a maximum of six being imported), 12 beer bottles, six rum bottles, six vodka/cider/gin bottles, and 12 wine bottles. It is important to adhere to these limits to avoid any legal issues.

Punjab In Punjab, the limits pertaining to the storage of alcohol at home are as follows: two bottles of IMFL, a case of beer, two foreign liquor bottles, two domestic liquor bottles, and one bottle of brandy.

Uttar Pradesh As per alcohol storage limits in Uttar Pradesh, 1.5 litres of foreign alcoholic beverages are permitted to be stored at home; two litres are permissible for wine and six litres for beer.

Rajasthan Rajasthan's residents can store at most 12 bottles or nine litres of IMFL.

Jammu and Kashmir In Jammu and Kashmir, the laws permit the storage of 12 bottles of IMFL, including the 750 ml JK Desi Whisky, along with 12 beer bottles of 650 ml each.

Himachal Pradesh In Himachal Pradesh, storage of 48 beer and 36 whisky bottles at home is permitted.

