Alert! 10 eye drop brands recalled in India, Sun Pharma says ‘safety our highest priority’ as expert warns of risk

Sun Pharma Distributors Ltd reportedly recalled eye drop brands, including Brinolar, Lotepred, and Nepalact OD Eye Drops, over contamination concerns, as per a confidential letter the company issued to distributors on July 17.

A copy of the letter accessed by ANI stated, "Withdrawal of Product - Depopred2ML, Brinolar (BKC FREE), Brinzotim Eye Drops 5ML BKC FREE, Lotepred-5ML, Lotepred 1% Eye Drops SML, Lotepred LS 0.2%E/D5ML, Lotepred T, Nepalact OD Eye Drops 3ML, Nepalact-Z, Toba-F & Nepalact E/D 5ML."

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"Sun Pharma Distributors Ltd has decided, as a precautionary measure, to discontinue further distribution [of], and withdraw all existing stocks of the above products available in your channel," the letter stated.

The company recalled the stock and requested that billing for the product cease immediately.

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“In this regard, you are requested to immediately cease billing of the above-mentioned product and provide us details of any stock currently held by you,” the company's letter to distributors read, as per ANI.

It added, "Further, you are requested to send back to us any stocks of the product available with you as well as those received from any sources on priority."

Sun Pharma reacts In a reply to ANI, Sun Pharma spokesperson said, "Patient safety remains our highest priority. We have taken all necessary steps in the best interest of patients and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Our teams are working diligently to restore the availability of these products so that patients continue to have access to these treatment options."

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Expert warns of serious risk According to a top expert, “Many of these eye drops are prescribed for patients recovering from eye surgery or managing chronic conditions such as glaucoma, eye infections, allergies, and ocular inflammation, where interruption of treatment can have significant consequences.”

“In a country like India, where millions rely on eye drops every day, maintaining sterility during manufacturing is non-negotiable. Even suspected contamination at a manufacturing facility can pose a serious risk to patient safety, making immediate product recalls essential,” the expert was quoted as saying.

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“Patients should not continue using a recalled product or discontinue treatment on their own, but should contact their ophthalmologist promptly so that an appropriate alternative can be prescribed, ensuring continuity of care while safeguarding vision,” the expert said.

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