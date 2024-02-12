Alert for extremely heavy rainfall issued in 4 states till 14 February; flights delayed in Delhi: See IMD full forecast
IMD Update: IMD has issued yellow alert for extremely heavy rainfall till 13 February in several states of Central and North India. Further Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab and Haryana
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for extremely heavy rainfall till 13 February in several states of Central and North India. Further Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab and Haryana.
Further, several flight operations delayed at Indira Gandhi International airport due to low visibility amid the fog.
