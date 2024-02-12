The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for extremely heavy rainfall till 13 February in several states of Central and North India. Further Cold weather conditions continue in Punjab and Haryana .

“Rainfall with thunderstorm activity likely over Central India during 11th-13th February, 2024", read IMD official statement.

The minimum temperatures were recorded in the range of 7-11°C over many parts of northern plains on Sunday. These were below normal by 2-4°C over some parts of the region. On Sunday, IMD recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.6°C reported at Amritsar.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall

Under the influence of trough from south interior Karnataka to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels:

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) activity has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during 12-13 February

-Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are also likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorm on 12 February

-Similar situation will prevail over Bihar on 13 and 14 February, over Gangetic West Bengal on 14 February, 2024.

-Hailstorms are likely to occur over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining North Chhattisgarh on 12 February

-Rainfall predicted over Odisha on 12, 15, 16 February, over Uttar Pradesh during 12 -14 February.

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature

-Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C predicted by IMD over Northwest India during next 5 days

-Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C also very likely over many parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter

-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 5 days.

IMD Forecast: Cold Wave

-Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 12 February, 2024

IMD Forecast: Delhi

The weather department has predicted mist in national capital Delhi on Monday morning. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 8 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.