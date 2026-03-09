Alert! Govt flags fake email asking receivers to download ‘e-PAN card’ – What to do if you receive one such mail

The Indian government has issued a public alert warning citizens about a fraudulent email circulating under the name of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which falsely asks recipients to download an “e-PAN card”. Authorities cautioned that the message is part of a phishing attempt designed to extract sensitive financial information and urged people not to interact with such communications.

Advertisement

Also Read | How a maid pulled off a fake ED raid at elderly couple's house in Delhi

The warning was shared on social media, where the government clarified that the email is not legitimate and advised recipients to remain vigilant.

In a post on X on 8 March, the government wrote: "Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓

#PIBFactCheck

⚠️This Email is #Fake

✅ Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information

➡ Details on reporting phishing E-mails: https://incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/report-phishing.aspx"

What the fake e-PAN email scam looks like The fraudulent email reportedly carries the PIB label to appear official and trustworthy. Recipients are prompted to download an electronic PAN card, a request that cybersecurity experts say is a common tactic used by attackers to lure individuals into clicking malicious links or downloading infected files.

Advertisement

Officials emphasised that such emails are designed to harvest personal and financial data. Once a user clicks a malicious link or opens a harmful attachment, attackers may gain access to sensitive information or infect devices with malware.

Income Tax Department’s warning on phishing emails The Income Tax Department has reiterated that it does not request confidential financial details via email communications.

According to the department’s advisory: “The Income Tax Department does not request detailed personal information through e-mail.”

Also Read | Sebi warns investors against fake STT notices, flags market scams

It added, “The Income Tax Department does not send e-mail requesting your PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts.”

What is phishing and how it works Phishing refers to cyber fraud in which attackers impersonate trusted institutions to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details.

Advertisement

Such attacks often arrive through emails or instant messages that appear to originate from legitimate organisations. Victims may be directed to a counterfeit website designed to resemble an official portal, where they are prompted to enter personal information.

Also Read | How fake invoices duped BlackRock Unit into a $400 million loan

The Income Tax Department explains: “Phishing is the process of attempting to acquire sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details by masquerading as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.”

What to do if you receive a suspicious tax-related email Authorities have issued clear guidance for individuals who encounter emails claiming to be from the Income Tax Department or directing them to a tax-related website.

Citizens are advised:

Do not reply to suspicious emails.

Do not open attachments, as they may contain malicious software capable of infecting devices.

Do not click on links embedded in such emails. Avoid copying or pasting suspicious links into a web browser, as phishing links may appear genuine but redirect to fraudulent sites.

Advertisement

Officials also recommend keeping anti-virus, anti-spyware software and firewall protections updated, as some phishing messages contain hidden programs designed to track online activity or compromise systems.

How to report phishing emails in India The government has urged recipients of suspicious tax-related messages to report them immediately.

If an email appears to impersonate the Income Tax Department, it can be forwarded to webmanager@incometax.gov.in. Authorities also advise sending a copy to incident@cert-in.org.in, the national cyber incident response centre.

After forwarding the message or its internet header information, users should delete the email from their inbox.

For phishing messages unrelated to the Income Tax Department, citizens can directly report them to incident@cert-in.org.in

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer