Alert issued in 3 Uttarakhand districts to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Punjab DGP said that the police are conducting intensive checking on the borders of all three districts and in other areas. On Thursday, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, of which, 30 have been found in substantive criminal activities, while, remaining are under preventive arrest.
An alert has been issued in three districts of Uttarakhand as precaution in view of the possibility of pro-Khalisthan Amritpal Singh entering the state, the state's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has said.
