Alert issued in Uttarakhand for 24 hours; heavy rainfall, snowfall, landslides expected: See IMD forecast
IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, with the possibility of blocked roads and power disruptions.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, as the menace of dense fog returned to North India causing flight diversion and delays, train delay among other disruptions. The weather agency issued the yellow alert in Uttarakhand for a 24-hour period starting Wednesday evening.