Alerts issued for heavy rainfall, severe cold wave; Varanasi Vande Bharat among several trains delayed: See IMD forecast
IMD Update: IMD warns of dense fog and severe cold day conditions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Train services affected at the New Delhi Railway Station due to bad weather.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alert for severe cold wave and extremely heavy rainfall in several states of Northern India. The IMD also predicted wet spell over Western Himalayan Region from 29 January to 3 February, with possibility of heavy rainfalls on 30 and 31 January.
The 02564 Barauni Clone Special is expected to arrive in national capital Delhi delayed by over 17 hours. Further, 22416 Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is running over 11 hours late.
