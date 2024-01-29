The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alert for severe cold wave and extremely heavy rainfall in several states of Northern India. The IMD also predicted wet spell over Western Himalayan Region from 29 January to 3 February, with possibility of heavy rainfalls on 30 and 31 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency also warned of very dense fog and severe cold day conditions very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 2 days and improve gradually thereafter.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to very Dense fog over some parts of Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Bihar; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh." reported IMD.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall -Moderate rainfall or snowfall predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh during next 7 days till 3 February

-Heavy rainfall or snowfall predicted over Kashmir on 30 and 31 January, over Himachal Pradesh on 31 January

-Moderate rainfall or snowfall predicted over Uttarakhand and light rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 31 January to 2 February

IMD Forecast: Cold Day -Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Bihar from 29 to 31 January

-Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on 29 January

-Cold Day conditions very likely to continue over Uttarakhand on 29 January

IMD Forecast: Dense Fog -Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during 29 Jan to 30 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 29 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Bihar on from 29 to 31 January

-Dense Fog conditions predicted in Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 29 January

IMD Forecast: Cold Wave -Severe Cold wave conditions very likely to continue in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 29 January

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature -Rise by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures very likely over many parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days.

-Minimum temperatures very likely to rise in East India by 3-5°C in next 3 days

-Minimum temperatures very likely to rise in West India by 2-4°C in next 3 days

IMD Forecast: Delhi Weather The temperature experienced in national capital Delhi on 29 January morning was 9 Degree Celsius. The IMD has predicted mainly clear sky for Delhi on 29 January. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail in the morning in the national capital.

IMD has forecasted rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi on 31 January and 1 February.

Train and Flight delay Train services affected at the New Delhi Railway Station due to bad weather. The 20808 Hirakund Express was cancelled, while 04449 New Delhi to Kurukshetra Junction, and 12011 Kalka Shatabdi Express train were delayed.

The 02564 Barauni Clone Special is expected to arrive in national capital Delhi delayed by over 17 hours. Further, 22416 Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is running over 11 hours late.

