Alert! NHAI asks Paytm users to switch to another bank FASTag before THIS date
The shift will help users avoid penalties or double charges while commuting on national highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said.
Paytm FASTag users should procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 13, 2024, to ensure a seamless travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated in an advisory on March 13.
