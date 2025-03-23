Alert! No AC in Hyderabad’s Ola, Uber, Rapido cabs from tomorrow – Here’s why

Hyderabad's app-based cab drivers have announced that they will commence a 'no AC campaign' from Monday, March 24, by switching off air conditioners during rides, as part of their ongoing protest against the low fares charged by ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

The development comes amid the ongoing protest by the app-cab drivers against unfair pricing by ride-hailing companies such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

After recently boycotting airport rides, the cab drivers will start the “No AC Campaign" on Monday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) said: “Cab drivers in Hyderabad to begin ‘No AC Campaign’ from March 24.”

Why are Uber, Ola, Rapido drivers Protesting in Hyderabad? The TGPWU is demanding that cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, Rapido, must adopt a uniform ride-fare structure, similar to the pre-paid taxi fares set by the state government.

The uniform ride-fare structure would take into account cost of fuel and maintenance, and fair compensation for drivers’ services.

In April 2024, the cab drivers union had organised a similar ‘no AC campaign’, arguing that drivers would earn ₹10-12 per kilometre, while the cost of running a cab with the AC on was ₹16-18 per km.

TGPWU president Shaik Salahuddin has announced that the union will protest against unfair pricing by cab aggregators through various means, including a ‘no AC campaign’, reported Telangana Today.

He also said that there is a significant disparity in ride-fares charged by cab aggregators and pre-paid taxis, with a difference of approximately ₹300-400.

This gap, combined with the long waiting hours at airports – typically 3-4 hours for a return trip – and the hefty 30 per cent commission paid to the aggregators, results in low earnings for cab drivers, he added.

Many Ola, Uber, Rapido and other app-cab drivers have also planned to surrender their vehicles to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) following the ‘no AC campaign’, the Telangana Today report said.

How will ‘No AC’ Campaign Affect Hyderabad Commuters? Currently, Hyderabad is experiencing a warm spell with temperatures fluctuating between 22.73°C and 33.28°C, as reported on March 23, 2025.

The city's weather is characterized by a relative humidity of 52% and a wind speed of 52 km/h.