Alert woman pilot saves hundreds after air traffic controller sets Vistara flights on collision course at Delhi airport1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Air traffic controllers in Delhi set two Vistara flights on a collision course, narrowly avoided thanks to an alert pilot.
Air traffic controllers at Delhi airport inadvertently set two Vistara flights on a collision course on Wednesday - avoiding tragedy at the last minute thanks to an alert pilot. The incident took place at Delhi airport as one flight was landing and the other taxing for take off. Combined, the aircraft had held around 300 passengers.