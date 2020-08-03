Alerted Mumbai Police in Feb that Sushant is in danger, says father K.K. Singh

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday talked in a self-made video about the chain of events that led to him file an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

"On 25 February, I informed Bandra Police that he's (Sushant) in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my 25 February complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," said Krishna Kishore Singh.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The actor was suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings, at the time of his death, Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh said on Monday amid clamour by Bihar politicians for a CBI probe.

An IPS officer from Bihar, who had landed in Mumbai on Sunday for leading the SIT investigating in the case, was, meanwhile, quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations in force in the city, a development Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called "inappropriate and forcible".

The statement of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, confirmed the Mumbai Commissioner of Police on Monday.

According to the police, all angles are being investigated in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Commissioner of Police said, "Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health."

Rhea Chakroborty was one of the 56 people questioned by the Mumbai Police, Singh added saying, "Her (Rhea) statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times. Although I can not comment about her whereabouts."

Singh further said, "The statements of Sushant's father K K Singh, sister and brother-in-law's statement were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they did not raise any suspicion neither did they complain about any lapse in our investigation."

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 5 a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court’s website, the transfer petition filed by Chakraborty will come up for hearing before a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday.

Governments of Bihar and Maharashtra have already filed caveat in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty's plea in which she has sought transfer of the FIR, lodged against her and others for alleged offence of abetment of suicide, from Patna to Mumbai.

Krishna Kishore Singh has also filed a caveat in the apex court in the matter.

Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent.

On July 25, Rajput's father had lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

In her plea filed in the apex court, Chakraborty has alleged that Rajput’s father has used his "influence" in roping her in FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son.





