Alertness levels very high, China can't surprise us, says ITBP on LAC in Tawang

"When incidents (transgression by Chinese Army in Eastern Ladakh) like this happen, we have to remain on high alert mode so that such unforeseen incidents are not allowed to happen and there are no surprises. As you can see that though there are extreme cold conditions which make things difficult, our men are on a very high alert and keeping an eye on the border all the time," ITBP's 55 battalion commander Commandant I B Jha told ANI at a forward location here.