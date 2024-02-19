Alexei Navalny's body found with 'bruises’ on head, chest; Russian authorities stalling autopsy, says report
The legal team and the family of Alexie Navalny are accusing Russian authorities of not handing over his body and acting as ‘murderers’ attempting to conceal their actions.
Days after his death, the body of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was finally located on Monday. According to the Russian media, bruises were found on the head and chest of Alexei Navalny's body, intensifying the foul play rumors in the death of the most prominent critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.