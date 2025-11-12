Al-Falah University breaks silence after their two doctors arrested in terror module case: ‘We wish to make it clear…’

The Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad district, which is under the scanner over the Delhi's Red Fort blast and "white-collar terror module", expressed anguish over the "unfortunate developments."
In a lengthy statement released on Wednesday, the university stated that two of their doctors were detained by the investigating agencies in connection with the terror module and blast.
The university clarified: "We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University."