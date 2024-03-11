Algo trade: Why Sebi wants a clamp down

What are the latest proposals from Sebi?

Sebi reportedly held a meeting last month with market infrastructure institutions, stockbrokers and algo providers. The regulator proposed stopping all open APIs where the broker is unaware of how it is being used by the client. It also suggested two models. Under the first, stockbrokers will have to get approval for their algo platforms and take the responsibility for data security. As per the second, algo platforms would be regulated and can share their past performance only after it is verified by a performance validation agency.