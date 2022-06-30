Algo trading case: SEBI fines 11 cr on 8 entities, including NSE and others

Among others, SEBI slapped a penalty of ₹3 crore on Ajay Shah – who was on the board of NSE's subsidiary NSSCL, ₹2 crore on Infotech Financial Services Ltd – a company which was in the business of developing algorithmic software and selling it to market participants. A fine of ₹1 crore each has been imposed on the latter's directors – Sunita Thomas and Krishna Dagli. Sunita Thomas is the wife of Suprabhat Lal and sister-in-law of Ajay Shah.