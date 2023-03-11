The defence forces have halted the operations of the ALH Dhruv helicopters till the time investigators find the reason behind the accident that took place off the Mumbai coast two days ago, and precautionary checks are carried out, the officials said on Friday.

The ALH choppers are operated by all three defence forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force along with the Indian Coast Guard. These helicopters are used in multiple roles by the Indian defence forces including the transportation of men and material.

"HAL had already initiated steps and will closely work with the customers to ensure that the Helicopters fleet is fully operational," HAL officials told ANI.

The ALH Dhruv has become one of the important parts of helicopter missions undertaken by all three forces involved in different terrains they are deployed.

Defence officials said they were hopeful of resuming the ALH Dhruv operations very soon. During the incident, two days back, an Indian Navy ALH Dhruv on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height.

The Navy stated that the pilot carried out controlled ditching over water and all three aircrews exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift rescue operation. The ditched helicopter had deployed its emergency flotation gear and efforts are underway to salvage it.

(With ANI inputs)