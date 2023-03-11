ALH Dhruv fleet operations halted due to Navy accident1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 07:28 AM IST
The ALH choppers are operated by all three defence forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force along with the Indian Coast Guard.
The defence forces have halted the operations of the ALH Dhruv helicopters till the time investigators find the reason behind the accident that took place off the Mumbai coast two days ago, and precautionary checks are carried out, the officials said on Friday.
