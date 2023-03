An Indian Coast Guard helicopter, the ALH Dhruv Mark 3, crashed after making a forced landing during a test flight in Kochi on Friday.

#WATCH | Kerala: An ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard met with an accident near main runway at Kochi Airport today. All crew are safe. The aircraft sustained damage to its rotors & airframe. ICG has ordered an inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/OjysEoU1nq — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The ICG is investigating the incident and the runway remains closed for further operations.

The chopper was at around 25 feet in height when it had to make a forced landing.

Furthermore, the fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8 after a Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai.

