ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter crashes at Kochi | Watch Video

ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter crashes at Kochi | Watch Video1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
An Indian Coast Guard helicopter, the ALH Dhruv Mark 3, crashed after making a forced landing during a test flight in Kochi on Friday.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The ICG is investigating the incident and the runway remains closed for further operations.
The chopper was at around 25 feet in height when it had to make a forced landing.
Furthermore, the fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8 after a Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai.
(With inputs from ANI)
