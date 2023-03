An ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard was involved in a forced landing incident in Kochi on Sunday.

As per news agency ANI, the incident occurred during a test flight being conducted by the helicopter's pilots.

An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards… pic.twitter.com/p8UW1WLjKA — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

The chopper was at around 25 feet in height when it had to make a forced landing. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.

Furthermore, the fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8 after a Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI)