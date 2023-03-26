ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter makes emergency landing

ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter makes emergency landing1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
The incident occurred during a test flight being conducted by the helicopter's pilots.
An ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard was involved in a forced landing incident in Kochi on Sunday.
As per news agency ANI, the incident occurred during a test flight being conducted by the helicopter's pilots.
The chopper was at around 25 feet in height when it had to make a forced landing. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.
Furthermore, the fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8 after a Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai.
(With inputs from ANI)
