Ali Khamenei’s funeral: Full list of BJP, Congress, PDP leaders invited from India

Iran is finally all set to organise the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which will be held from 4 to 9 July. Tehran extended invitations to several leaders of prominent Indian political parties. Last week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral ceremonies, after which multiple BJP, Congress, and PDF leaders also received invitations.

Advertisement

Since PM Modi has prior commitments to travel to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from 6 to 11 July, it is unlikely that he will participate in the event. An official announcement on the level of participation is awaited.

Congress leaders who received invite for Ali Khamenei’s funeral Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, and the party’s media and publicity wing head Pawan Khera received an invitation for the burial ceremonies, the Hindu reported.

Over Congress representation during Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral ceremony in Tehran, Salman Khurshid said, “The Congress president is unable to go, and has specifically nominated me to represent him and the Congress party, which is what I will do. I will travel in the special flight that is going at 4 o'clock, and I hope to be there for all the events that are part of the burial ceremonies of Ayatollah Khamenei.”

Advertisement

He added, “And there are invitations to many people, and I am not quite clear about who all might be going. Obviously, there is a problem of seats and the number of people who can be accommodated. But, we have confirmed to the Iranian authorities that on behalf of the Congress party and the Congress president, I will be representing.”

Also Read | Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral to be held on July 9 in Mashhad

BJP president receives invite for Ali Khamenei’s funeral Iran also extended invitations to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Economic Times reported.

PDP chief receives invite for Ali Khamenei’s funeral People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, and five Shia clerics also received a formal invitation from Iran, the Hindu reported. The PDP chief is likely to visit Tehran “to pay her respects and offer condolences”.

Advertisement

Director of the International Relations Department at the office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohseen Qummi, extended the invitation to the PDP chief. “In light of the profound historical and strategic ties that bind the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, I consider it a great honour to invite your excellency, as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation, to attend this solemn ceremony. Your presence would serve as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between our two great ancient civilisations,” the invite reads.

Confirming her acceptance of the invite and her plan to pay final tribute, Mehbooba Mufti said, “It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation (from Iran). I will travel there to pay my last respects to the supreme leader,” PTI reported.

Advertisement

In addition to the PDP chief, other leaders who received the invite include National Conference (NC) MP and Shia cleric Aga Syed Ruhullah; J&K People’s Conference leader and Shia cleric Imran Ansari; Shia cleric Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi; Shia cleric Masroor Abbas Ansari and Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi.

Jain monk and spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni also received a formal invitation for the state funeral. He is a prominent global peace ambassador, social reformer and founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti organisation.

Who will attend Ali Khamenei’s funeral? The Indian delegation most likely to travel to Iran for the funeral ceremonies includes Bihar Governor Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi, on Tuesday confirmed that he received an invitation via WhatsApp and is looking forward to representing the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

In an interview with ANI, he said, “I will be present there to offer floral tributes on behalf of the entire community. I will carry the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir--the spirit of those who stood by the leader--and participate in the programme.”

According to Iranian state media, the public farewell ceremony will begin at 6 AM (local time) on 4 July at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds and will continue till 8:00 PM (local time).

The 86-year-old Iranian leader, who was killed on the first day of joint US-Israeli military strikes on 28 February, headed the Islamic Republic for 36 years. The multi-day funeral will include events in Qom on 7 July and will conclude with his final burial on 9 July at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his hometown.

Advertisement

With delegations from Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Russia, China, and several Central Asian states expected to attend the ceremonies, the Indian delegation is among a large group of foreign dignitaries invited by Tehran for the burial-related events. The state funeral is anticipated to draw close to 20 million mourners across the three cities and is projected to break the record of 10 million attendees set during the 1989 funeral of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Ali Khamenei’s funeral: Full list of BJP, Congress, PDP leaders invited from India