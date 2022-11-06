Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor become parents to a baby girl: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor become parents to a baby girl: Report1 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl, an insider told news agency PTI.
Alia, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai.
The 'Brahamastra' couple had reached the hospital earlier in the day.
The insider said, "It's a girl. She arrived at the 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days."
It is learnt the Kapoor family is expected to issue a formal statement soon, announcing the birth of the baby.
Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April. Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy, fans have been waiting for the good news from the Kapoor family.
They recently shared screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", which released worldwide in September. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. 'Brahmastra' is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar.
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and her Hollywood debut "Heart Of Stone", co-starring Gal Gadot.
Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
(With inputs from PTI)
