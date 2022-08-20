Alia Bhatt can't wait to work with this director again2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 11:01 AM IST
Alia Bhatt gave an exclusive interview to Mint Lounge. She mentions in the interview whom she can't wait to work with again.
Alia Bhatt gave an exclusive interview to Mint Lounge. She mentions in the interview whom she can't wait to work with again.
Listen to this article
When Alia Bhatt appeared in the Student Of The Year auditions, she was 16 years old. After a decade. She is Gangubai - a leader by choice. She wants to continue moving up a level.