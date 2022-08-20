When Alia Bhatt appeared in the Student Of The Year auditions, she was 16 years old. After a decade. She is Gangubai - a leader by choice. She wants to continue moving up a level.

“When Gangubai released in theatres," she says, “I went on Day 1 to do a theatre visit, and in one of the theatres, I was walking through the crowd to give them roses, because Gangubai used to give out roses, and I bumped into my teachers who taught me how to act for this very big play we did on the annual day, Fiddler On The Roof. That was the first time the school got theatre professionals—Yashwant Singh and Salone (Mehta) Ma’am. That was my only formal training in acting." A delighted Bhatt took the microphone to announce that these teachers taught her to act, and the theatre veterans received an ovation from the audience. “It was unreal. Unreal."

When asked if she will ever do a film promoting an ideology that she disagrees with in personal life, She begins with a "possibly not" then quickly and forcefully changes it to a "obviously not". She explains, "I wouldn't naturally take to that subject."

Alia is making the movies she enjoys watching. “Nothing’s wrong with what you may be trying to say," she clarifies, eager to leave feathers unruffled, “It’s just something that I wouldn’t naturally feel excited by."

On her process and how she gets into character, she says: “I’m not very chatty. But, I can’t be in the zone constantly either."

On set, there can be a lot of noise, so she occasionally plays music merely to drown it out. She claims she doesn't follow a set procedure. She merely needs to memorise her lines as preparation. The actress appears particularly interested in various storytelling techniques right now.

“You can have the best actors but, if the director is a bit confused, then you will be rubbish and the film will be confused. With a solid director, you are handled, you are managed, you are aided, you are comforted."

Alia expresses her gratitude for Karan Johar and Imtiaz Ali holding her hands and expresses her eagerness to work with "Sanjay sir" once more: “I can’t put into words how quickly time would fly on that set because of how mentally engaged I was."

