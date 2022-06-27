Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to welcome their first child; shares in special post

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to welcome their first child; shares in special post1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
- Our baby coming soon, wrote Alia Bhat in her Instagram post
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on 27 June announced that they were expecting their first child.
In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Our baby coming soon".
In the picture, the 'Dear Zindagi' actor can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon.
Soon after Alia shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes and reactions, as fans weren't expecting this news from the couple so soon.
Family and Bollywood celebrities also poured wishes to them.
Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented saying, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion".
Karan Johar commented, "Heart is bursting", followed by three heart emoticons.
"Oh my my Congratulationsssss" Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post.
Actor Mouni Roy, their co-star in their upcoming movie Brahmastra, said: "Immensely happy."
The 'Brahmastra' couple had tied their knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Highway' actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' along with Ranbir Kapoor.
The 'Rockstar' actor on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.
