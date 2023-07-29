Hello User
Home/ News / India/  Alia Bhatt-Ranveer’s movie rides on good reviews; check Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Box Office collection for Day 1

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer’s movie rides on good reviews; check Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Box Office collection for Day 1

2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Karan Johar's comeback film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, produced by Dharma Productions, received an excellent response on its opening day.

Karan Johar, after a hiatus of nearly seven years, returned to the director's chair with his latest venture, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film, upon releasing in theatres on July 28, has already raked in an impressive 11 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, received an excellent response on its opening day, earning an estimated 11.50 crore nett in India, as reported by Sacnilk.com. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's directorial comeback since his last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released in 2016.

Celebrity reactions

Prior to the film's release, the team organised a grand screening and several celebrities who watched it shared their praise on social media. Abhishek Bachchan expressed his excitement for the film, declaring it a "total and complete family entertainer". He showered praise on Karan Johar for his return to creating captivating family-oriented cinema and commended the entire cast for their wonderful performances.

Janhvi Kapoor expressed that the film is a special project close to Johar's heart. The movie received a glowing five-star review from Gauri Khan. Ananya Panday praised the movie, stating that it couldn't get any bigger or better than Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahani. Sara Ali Khan hailed the film as a 'total blockbuster' and praised Ranveer for his effortless performance and Alia for her grace.

Vicky Kaushal, in an Instagram post, expressed his admiration for the film, describing it as a "hardcore big-screen family entertainer". He lauded the brilliant performances of actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review

According to the Hindustan Times, Alia, portraying an educated and ambitious TV journalist, looks stunning in every frame, particularly in the elegant Manish Malhotra chiffon sarees with backless blouses. Ranveer, on the other hand, effortlessly embodies the flamboyant and boisterous Punjabi character, earning praise for his performance.

Veteran film critic Anupama Chopra commented on Karan Johar, stating that the director skillfully navigates away from sensitive areas, relying on raw emotions as his forte. Throughout his illustrious 25-year career, he has crafted cinema that transcends conventional reality, location or politics, showcasing his unique and distinct style, she added.

India Today's review hails Ranveer and Alia, likening their brilliance to shining diamonds in Karan Johar's return to form. Times Now also lauds Johar's direction, drawing inspiration from the golden era of Bollywood and skillfully using space, pauses and silences to enrich the storytelling experience.

Film critic Taran Adarsh, writing for Bollywood Hungama, emphasises Jaya Bachchan's electrifying presence, authoritative demeanour and intense gazes, making her performance stand out and leaving an impression on audiences. Additionally, Shabana Azmi's remarkable portrayal garners acclaim for her controlled and balanced acting without going overboard in any sequence.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST
