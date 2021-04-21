New Delhi: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has entered into a partnership with music label Saregama for three upcoming projects, including Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi , his next untitled directorial and his first non -film Hindi originals album which will have music composed by him.

“Many a childhood memory of mine is of listening to the golden classics of Hindi cinema that the Saregama library holds and imagining my own world of stories around it. These songs and the music have been an essential part in my formative years. This is a special collaboration for me, and one which is personal," Bhansali said in a statement.

Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India said the company has preserved the work of some of the biggest talent from the music and film industry, and the collaboration with Bhansali will be an apt addition to it.

To be sure, Saregama that returned to active film music acquisition in 2016 after a six-year gap has said that it intends to balance physical devices along with digital media. The over 110-year-old music company has chosen to invest in a portable radio-cum-music player Carvaan that was launched in 2017 along with music cards that came out in March 2016.

More recently, it signed a licensing partnership with Swedish audio streaming service Spotify for India, which means the label’s entire catalogue is now available for users in the country. With music catalogues spanning eras and over 25 languages, Saregama’s list of more than 100,000 songs includes film, Carnatic, Hindustani classical and devotional music.

Spotify users in India can tune in to Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and RD Burman tracks and choose from playlists such as This is Kishore Kumar, This is Asha Bhosle, Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Old is Gold and others.

