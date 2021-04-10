New Delhi: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi will now be dubbed and released in Telugu alongside its original Hindi version, the makers have said.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer adds to the list of films across the country trying to transcend linguistic barriers to appeal to pan-Indian audiences.

Ranveer Singh’s sports drama ’83 will also be released in Tamil and Telugu while Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is bringing Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood with his debut film Liger that will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam besides Hindi.

Over the past few years, films such as Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Salman Khan’s Sultan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo have been dubbed and released in south Indian languages. In fact, when released in 2016, the film on Dhoni, then one of the earliest examples of this trend, had beaten the collections of the previous releases of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan who are considered the three most popular north Indian stars in the region.

Trade experts say it’s a simple matter of filmmakers trying to widen the mass reach of their films by getting the Hindi version to play along with those in local languages that is always a help to the footfalls and overall collections. The move improves the likelihood of the connect that Hindi films dubbed in regional languages can make in B and C markets in those states as well.

To be sure, not every Hindi film can seek a dubbed release, though it is entirely the individual filmmaker’s decision. Small, niche or experimental outings that do not reach out, cover and connect with large audience bases are unlikely to work especially in a state like Tamil Nadu which anyway harbours strong sentiments against any sort of imposition of the Hindi language.

