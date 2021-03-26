Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ runs into trouble

Several Muslim leaders had also protested against the alleged misrepresentation of Ala-ud-din Khilji and called for a ban. In the run-up up to the film's release in late 2017, there were violent protests and riots in several parts of India with Bhansali and lead actor Deepika Padukone receiving threats of violence. The Central Board of Film Certification later approved the film with a few changes, which included the addition of multiple disclaimers and a change from its original title Padmavati, leading to a delay in its release. Post CBFC approval with U/A certification, the film got banned by the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana in order to maintain law and order and avert protests in their states.