Alia Bhatt triumphs at Filmfare Awards 2023, takes home black lady for Best Actress

Alia Bhatt triumphs at Filmfare Awards 2023, takes home black lady for Best Actress2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:32 AM IST
While she won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the 68th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony on Thursday night, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' literally swept the awards show. It was also adjudged ‘Best Film’ at this year's awards show.
One of Bollywood's most prominent actors, Alia Bhatt is currently on top of her game. Be it off-screen or on-screen, she is ruling everywhere. And, true to her exploits and status in the film industry, Alia took home the Best Actor award with her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
