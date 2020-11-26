Alia Bhatt turns entrepreneur, launches kidswear brand Ed-a-mamma

"Moreover, I have always felt passionately about the environment and wanted to give back a strong message to conserve it through this brand. So, for instance, we have used organic cotton and non-plastic buttons for the range. We strongly believe in the 'reduce, reuse and recycle' proposition and use the leftover fabrics to make hair ties and potlis. Most of our tees come with an environment centric messages printed on it. Every order placed comes with a 'Seed Ball' which contains seeds of live plants which motivates young children and their parents to plant trees," she added.