Alia Bhatt wins ‘best actor’ at Dadasaheb Phalke Award | Check winners list here
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for 'Best Actress'. Check out the full list of winners here.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. The film director shared the information on his official Twitter handle.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×