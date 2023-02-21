Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Alia Bhatt wins ‘best actor’ at Dadasaheb Phalke Award | Check winners list here

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for 'Best Actress'. Check out the full list of winners here.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. The film director shared the information on his official Twitter handle.

"#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. "This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings," he tweeted.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for 'Best Actress' for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Her husband Ranbir Kapoor collected the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in 'Brahmastra'. Veteran actor Rekha was honored for her 'Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry'.

Other celebrities present at the event included Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others.

Full list of winners

1) Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

2) Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

3) Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

4) Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

5) Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

6) Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

7) Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

8) Film of The Year: RRR

9) Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

10) Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

11) Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

12) Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

13) Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

14) Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

15) Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

16) Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

17) Best Film: The Kashmir Files

