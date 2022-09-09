Alia-Ranbir starrer Brahmastra releases, first day collections will surprise you

As per a BoxOfficeIndia.com report, Brahmastra has shown 40-50% occupancy for its morning shows, the highest for any Hindi film since the pandemic but just below Sanju’s level. However, trade analysts say that Brahmastra can show growth in the second half of the day. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “It was tricky releasing this on Ganpati Visarjan because the whole of Mumbai and much of Maharashtra is virtually shut for the first half of the day on this festival. This is not a day when people go to movies, at least till lunch. So numbers should grow for evening shows."