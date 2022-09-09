Alia-Ranbir starrer Brahmastra releases, first day collections will surprise you

Early trends show that responses are positive and analysts cited that for Ranbir Kapoor, this is his biggest-ever opener, even bigger than Sanju.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra made a massive opening on its release day. The ₹410 crore film that took years to be completed has a huge hype around it and was under pressure to do well. Early trends show that responses are positive and analysts cited that for Ranbir, this is his biggest-ever opener, even bigger than Sanju.
Trade analysts predict that the mega-budgeted film is likely to make ₹35-40 crore on the first day, while Sanju, released in 2018, registered earnings of ₹34.50 crore on the opening day.
What did analysts say?
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, Brahmastra looks set to reach ₹35 crore on its opening day. Exhibitors from Delhi and Mumbai say the figure could easily be closer to ₹40 crore as well.
As per a BoxOfficeIndia.com report, Brahmastra has shown 40-50% occupancy for its morning shows, the highest for any Hindi film since the pandemic but just below Sanju’s level. However, trade analysts say that Brahmastra can show growth in the second half of the day. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “It was tricky releasing this on Ganpati Visarjan because the whole of Mumbai and much of Maharashtra is virtually shut for the first half of the day on this festival. This is not a day when people go to movies, at least till lunch. So numbers should grow for evening shows."
Do Brahmastra have the potential to become another blockbuster?
Like Sanju which grew based on positive word of mouth, Brahmastra also has the potential to deliver owing to its class-apart VFX. “A lot of early reviews are saying it’s good VFX and action and such films bring in kids and family audiences. It’s a Marvel-type film which gets youngsters and if that word spreads, it can get good growth in mass pockets too," an exhibitor from Delhi said, as quoted by HT.
Then, Brahmastra made a wider release with a massive buzz in the Southern states. Moreover, personalities Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR involvement with film has created a stir in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Telugu dubbed version of the film already has advanced bookings of over ₹3 crore.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala says, “In south, Hindi films do not open very strongly but grow through word of mouth. That means Brahmastra could register stronger numbers on Saturday and Sunday."
Apart from Ranbir, the Ayan Mukerji film also stars Alia Bhatt, giving viewers their pairing on screen for the first time. Experts say that is also a draw for some viewers, as is the presence of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in a reported cameo.
