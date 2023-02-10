Alibaba exits Paytm, offloads stake in ₹1,378-cr block deal
- Shares of Paytm slumped by 8.75% to ₹650.20 on Friday on BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex’s 0.2% decline
China’s Alibaba Group sold its entire 3.4% stake in One97 Communications, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, in a block transaction worth ₹1,378 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×