Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake of 3.4% equity in Paytm: Report
- The Chinese multinational in January had sold around 3.1 per cent of 6.26 per cent equity in Paytm.
Chinese multinational Alibaba has sold its entire stake of 3.4 per cent equity in Paytm in 10 February's block deal, reported news agency ANI.
