Home / News / India /  Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake of 3.4% equity in Paytm: Report
Back

Chinese multinational Alibaba has sold its entire stake of 3.4 per cent equity in Paytm in 10 February's block deal, reported news agency ANI.

With this, Alibaba is no longer a stakeholder in Paytm. The Chinese multinational in January had sold around 3.1 per cent of 6.26 per cent equity in Paytm.

Prior to this, Jack Ma's founded firm had sold its stakes in Zomato and BigBasket. It is expected that the latest news of Alibaba selling its stake is most likely to bring cheer to the market as it ends the Chinese stake holding in the homegrown Paytm.

ALSO READ: Paytm share price today tanks on buzz of block deal after rallying for 4 straight trading days

Since it announced operating profitability in its Q3FY23 results with EBITDA before ESOP cost at 31 crore, fintech giant's shares have been rallying in the last few days.

Paytm's revenue from operations increased to 2,062 crore, growth of 42 per cent on a yearly basis. It was followed by Paytm's robust operating update of January 2023 that it filed with the stock exchange on February 8.

The firm has continued to witness sustained growth momentum in its key payments and lending business. With the deployment of 6.1 million devices, Paytm strengthened its leadership in offline payments, while its average MTU at 89 million registered a 29 per cent growth for the month of January 2023.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x