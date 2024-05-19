Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser, dies at 58
CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser Alice Stewart, 58, found dead in Bellevue neighbourhood. No foul play suspected.
Alice Stewart, a CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser who worked on a number of GOP presidential campaigns, has died at age 58 PTI news agency reported citing CNN. Stewart's body was found outdoors in the Bellevue neighbourhood early Saturday morning and no foul play was suspected, the police said.