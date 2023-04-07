An alien spaceship-like red ring hovered in the night sky over in Italy for a brief period of time last week. While it went unnoticed by most people, Italian nature photographer Valter Binotto managed to capture a startling photo as the light flashed above the town of Possagno on March 27.

“The photo shows an Elve's (emission of light and very low frequency perturbations due to electromagnetic pulse sources). It is a rare species of Sprite discovered in 1990 by cameras aboard the space shuttle and forms above thunderstorms with very powerful lightning," the photographer explained in an Instagram post.

As per livescience.com, ELVEs are a rare type of stratospheric/mesospheric perturbations resulting from intense thunderstorm electrification.

Also Read: Dragon Ball, UFO, or buoy? Unidentified large ball on Japan coast causes concern

According to Binotto, the lightning that triggered the ELVE was actually located 285 kilometers away from him in the municipality of Polverigi. He said that the lighting was so strong it generated an intense electromagnetic pulse. The red lighting was visible only for a millisecond and carried ten times the current compared to normal lightning.

Binotto said that it was located almost 90 to 100 kilometers above the ground while having a diameter of almost 360 kilometers.

The photographer shot transient luminous events for the first time in 2017 and has since then been trying to locate the right conditions to capture such events. He has so far captured images over the skies of Austria, Hungary, France, Croatia and Italy.

“After at least a hundred Sprites, this is my first Elve, and from what is said in the world of experts in the field, it is the best photo ever taken of this phenomenon," he exulted after taking the snap.

Binotto added that he had the right kind of equipments including a professional camera, lens and external recorder to capture such sightings.