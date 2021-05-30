Aligarh hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 25

UP Police have arrested 10 men for selling the toxic liquor and the district magistrate has recommended an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of the deceased

At least 25 people have died after drinking toxic alcohol in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday. The victims were limited to Aligarh's Lodha block on the first day but have now spread to at least four more blocks, some district officials said.

"So far 25 persons have died and a few others are admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Ten persons have been arrested," Ajab Singh, a police spokesperson, said.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said a magisterial probe will reveal the exact death toll. The district authorities have been sending teams to villages to urge people not to consume any liquor bought a week ago.

After the hooch tragedy, the excise department and police conducted a joint raid in the district's Tappal block and arrested one person with a large stock of illicit liquor.

Acting on a tip-off, the house of Monu Srichand in Nurpur village under Tappal police station was raided and 243 pouches of illicit liquor were seized, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani.

Of the estimated 5 billion litres of alcohol drunk every year in the country, around 40% is illegally produced, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India.

Last year, 98 people died in the northern state of Punjab after drinking bootleg booze.

The district magistrate has recommended an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

