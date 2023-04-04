Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's top pick for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Tariq Mansoor, on Tuesday resigned from his post as the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

In the absence of Mansoor's official successor, Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez will officiate as the Vice-Chancellor till another vice-chancellor is appointed.

In an open letter to university students and staff on Monday, Mansoor said, "As I demit office, this is the last time I address you as the Vice-Chancellor. I had the opportunity of serving the institution for six years during good and challenging times."

He thanked the AMU community for standing by him during this time, especially in facing the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mansoor's resignation came weeks before his tenure was to end.

He assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of AMU on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre extended his tenure by one year.

According to a notification issued by Chandrashekhar, Special Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, Mansoor is among six people nominated by the Governor as MLCs against eight vacancies.

The other four names are: Ambedkar Mahasabha chairman Lalji Prasad Nirmal, former BJP Braj region unit head Rajnikant Maheshwari, chief of BJP's Varanasi district unit Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Ramsurat Rajbhar, who hails from Azamgarh.

According to UP Legislative Council officials, the Governor can nominate up to 10 members to the upper House.

According to BJP leaders, Saket Misra is an investment banker, policy contributor and an advisor to the Poorvanchal Vikas Board. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and St Stephen's College.

The names of Lalji Nirmal (a Dalit) and Rajnikant Maheshwari (who hails from the trader community) also figure in the list.

Maheshwari was replaced by Durvvijay Singh Shakya as the chief UP BJP's Braj region on March 25.

OBC leaders -- Hansraj Vishwakarma, who is the district president of the BJP's Varanasi unit since 2016, and Ramsurat Rajbhar -- also figure in the list.

Rajbhar had contested the 2022 UP Assembly elections from Phoolpur Pawai in Azamgarh district, but had lost to Samajwadi Party's Ramakant Yadav.