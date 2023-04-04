AMU V-C resigns post nomination to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:34 PM IST
- In the absence of Mansoor's official successor, Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez will officiate as the Vice-Chancellor till another vice-chancellor is appointed.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's top pick for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Tariq Mansoor, on Tuesday resigned from his post as the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.
