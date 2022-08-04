Aligarh Muslim University: Course on Sanatan Dharma to replace works of Islamic authors2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 06:54 AM IST
AMU has dropped the works of two Islamic scholars from syllabus following an allegation of 'objectionable' conten
Following complaints that the content is unpleasant, the Aligarh Muslim University has withdrawn the writings of 20th-century Islamic authors Abul Ala al-Maududi and Sayyid Qutub from the syllabus of the Islamic Studies Department and has replaced them with a course on Sanatan Dharma.