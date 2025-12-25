Aligarh Muslim University teacher's shooter had said, 'You don't know me yet…’ before killing him

A teacher at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly shot in the head by unidentified attackers, ANI reported, citing officials. AMU Proctor Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said the victim has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the university's ABK School.

“Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned that the man who had been shot has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, and he was a teacher at the ABK School of the university. He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college...,” the Proctor told the media.

According to a report by NDTV, before shooting, one gunman reportedly told Danish, "You don't know me yet, now you will."

He further informed that the number of shots fired was still unclear, with some alleging three and others five.

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted, and Rao was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he later died from his injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon told ANI that Rao was shot by two unidentified men. He added that an investigation is underway and efforts are ongoing to trace the attackers.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed in the state assembly that law and order have improved in the state.

“An atmosphere of security is essential for every person. Today, every person can say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said they became disorganised, creating an identity crisis in the state.

"I would like to say to the Samajwadi Party and the opposition, 'tu idhar udhar ki baatein mat kar, yah toh bata ki yeh kaafila kyu loota'... The Samajwadi Party became scattered and disorganised. It created an identity crisis for the entire state. Who was responsible for the dance of anarchy that was unleashed?" the Chief Minister asked.

CM Yogi said that the rule of law prevails in Uttar Pradesh and there are no communal riots.

"If anyone wants to know how rioters are dealt with, they should ask the maulana from Bareilly. There is neither a curfew nor any riot now. Everything is fine in Uttar Pradesh. This is the new UP," the Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)