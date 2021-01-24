OPEN APP
A file photo of Aligarh Muslim University. (Hindustan Times)
Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 06:56 AM IST Staff Writer

'We will bury a time capsule containing the history and achievements of Aligarh Muslim University at 11 am on 26 January,' said AMU Spokesperson Rahat Abrar

A time capsule containing the history and achievements of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be buried on 26 January, said Rahat Abrar, AMU Spokesperson.

"We will bury a time capsule containing the history and achievements of Aligarh Muslim University at 11 am on 26 January. The Vice-Chancellor will participate in the event through video conferencing," said Abrar.

"AMU is completing 100 years of its establishment hence this decision was taken. We have preserved important documents which will be buried in front of the Victoria Gate," he added.

The capsule will contain all the details of the institution’s achievements since its inception in 1920 and also an account of contemporary history and current affairs.

A time capsule is a cache of objects considered typical of the present period, which is buried for future discovery. The date when the capsule is to be opened is usually inscribed on the container.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the capsule will have a protective covering filled with inert gases and the text will be written on acid-resistant paper in a bid to ensure its longevity.

AMU, set up in 1920, has completed 100 years of existence as a centre of higher learning. The Prime Minister also released a special commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion.

The Prime Minister, who addressed the centenary celebrations of AMU through video conference on 22 December, talked about the university being a mini-India and its diversity being the strength of the country. He had said that the history of education attached to AMU buildings is India’s valuable heritage.


