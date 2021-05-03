As the Covid-19 curfew continues in Aligarh , people in the city say that they are facing difficulties in getting cash from ATMs.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a local said, "I needed cash for my daughter's marriage but most of the ATMs have run out of cash in the city."

Meanwhile, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government today decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown by 48 hours to cover Tuesday and Wednesday also.

"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal has said.

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am.

This arrangement is for this week only, he said adding that decision has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus.

During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, a senior official said, but refused to term it as a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead

On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will now cover Mondays too.

