Aligarh schools closed till 12 October as heavy rains lash district1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 05:19 PM IST
The district administration of the Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh decided to close all the schools till 12 October as heavy rains lashed the district. District Magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision through a statement, which covers all schools affiliated with AMU.