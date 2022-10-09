The district administration of the Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh decided to close all the schools till 12 October as heavy rains lashed the district. District Magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision through a statement, which covers all schools affiliated with AMU.

Several areas of the district faced waterlogging due to the heavy rains with farmers also facing damage to crops. Many houses and shops were inundated with water causing trouble for the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rains in the district on Sunday. The weather department also warned about thunderstorms and possible lightning events with the rains. The mercury is also dropping due to the rains signaling the arrival of winter.

The administration has urged residents to not stand under a tree or heavy objects, due to the possible lightning. Officials also informed that survey of affected areas is also conducted and the administration is ready for any eventuality.

Heavy rainfall for the next 5 days in Amravati: IMD

IMD Metrological Centre, Amaravati has forecasted light to moderate-intensity rain in the region for the next five days.

For the next three days, IMD predicts heavy rain in isolated areas of the Rayalaseema region, as well as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

IMD Metrological Centre forecasted heavy downpours at isolated locations in SCAP and Rayalaseema on days 4-5, and October 12-13. "Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in isolated locations in NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema," according to an IMD statement.